Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.09.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

