Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,662,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.