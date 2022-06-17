Ascendant Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 360,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,790. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.