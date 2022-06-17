Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,011,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,421,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 2.80% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 142,867 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 161,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 389,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

