Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $5.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

