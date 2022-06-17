Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,382,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

