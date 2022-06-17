Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
