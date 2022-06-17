Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

LNT stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

