Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys Shares of 57,850 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $145.63 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

