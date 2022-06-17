Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock opened at $317.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

