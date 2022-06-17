Arianee (ARIA20) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,773.00

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1,773.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.