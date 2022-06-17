Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 22.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of ARCH traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.81. 468,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,061. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.