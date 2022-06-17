apricus wealth LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

