apricus wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $221.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.23. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

