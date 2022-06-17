apricus wealth LLC Invests $550,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

NYSE:NNN opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

