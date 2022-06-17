apricus wealth LLC Invests $298,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

