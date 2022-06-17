AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

NYSE:AMN opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

