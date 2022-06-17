American Trust Takes $5.13 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

