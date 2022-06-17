American Trust Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. 30,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.66 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.