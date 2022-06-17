American Trust Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American Trust purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 261,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 299,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. The company has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

