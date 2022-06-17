American Trust Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $40,890,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 81,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,815. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

