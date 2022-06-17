Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of AMAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

