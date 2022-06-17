AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

