Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.67. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 96,983 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almonty Industries (ALMTF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.