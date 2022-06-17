AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 831,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. 6,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,150. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

