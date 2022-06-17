Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

