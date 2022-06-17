Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

