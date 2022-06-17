AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

