Aeternity Market Cap Achieves $31.24 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and $584,225.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,788,746 coins and its circulating supply is 355,967,802 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

