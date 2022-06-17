Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$10.23. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 664,938 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4729255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 over the last 90 days.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

