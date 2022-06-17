Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,390,272. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.