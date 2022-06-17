Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.48% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,721. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $111.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

