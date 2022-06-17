Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises approximately 1.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

DJP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 172,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,255. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

