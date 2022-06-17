abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of abrdn stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.86. abrdn has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

