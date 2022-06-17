ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ABM opened at $38.37 on Monday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

