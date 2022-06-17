a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

