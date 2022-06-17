9,708 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

FND traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $64.13. 31,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,739. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

