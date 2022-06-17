921 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

