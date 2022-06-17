8,191 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.67 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

