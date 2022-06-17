8,191 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $217.67 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.
United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.