7,930 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after acquiring an additional 260,301 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,317. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 and have sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

