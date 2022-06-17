748,014 Shares in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Purchased by IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC

IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX comprises approximately 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 21.12% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.
Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.33 on Friday. LAIX Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
