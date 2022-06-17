748,014 Shares in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Purchased by IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC

IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX comprises approximately 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 21.12% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get LAIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.33 on Friday. LAIX Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.