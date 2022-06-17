743 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $164.84. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average is $413.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.
About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.