743 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.83.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $164.84. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average is $413.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.