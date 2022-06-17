5,901 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.96. 21,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

