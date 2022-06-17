5,659,626 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,659,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Accenture at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

