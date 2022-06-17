564 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $401.16. The stock had a trading volume of 95,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.55 and its 200 day moving average is $409.34. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.