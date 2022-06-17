50,442 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. 408,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

