4,078 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $180.18. 54,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.