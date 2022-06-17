40,556 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

