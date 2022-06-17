38,021 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

