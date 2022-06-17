31,441 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Unilever comprises approximately 1.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

