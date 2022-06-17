310,992 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

